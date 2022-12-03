After 12 days of non-stop football, the 2022 World Cup group stages are officially over. This has proven to be one of the most entertaining group stages, with not a single one of the 32 teams winning all three of the games so far.

England finished the group stages with the best record, and did in statistically the hardest group too. Gareth Southgate’s men finished on seven points, and a positive goal difference of seven.

Advertisement

With the group stages culminating with Cameroon pulling off a major scalp by beating Brazil, there’s not a days rest as the knockout stages begin today (December 3).

The standout game of the day has to be Netherlands vs USA. The US had a very good group stage outing, not losing a single game and ending the group on five points.

Their opponents were also unbeaten, and finished top of what proved to be a tough group. The Netherlands ended the group on seven points, and a goal difference of plus four.

Who is playing at the Qatar World Cup today?

Advertisement

With the knockout stages set to begin, where games mean a little more, here’s who is playing today, and what channel they’re playing on.

Advertisement

Netherlands v USA - BBC One - 3pm