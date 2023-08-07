Promoted ​Berko win opening encounter

News you can trust since 1858
​Berkhamsted marked their rise to step three of the pyramid with an impressive 2-1 win at home to last season’s play-off semi-finalists Nuneaton Borough.
By Sports Reporter
Published 7th Aug 2023, 21:57 BST- 1 min read
Berko got off to a flyer.

​Goals early in each half proved crucial as Steve Heath oversaw a win in his first competitive game in charge.

The opener came 11 minutes in when an Edu Toiny-Pendred header from inside the box dipped just under the bar.

It was then 2-0 moments into the second-half when Max Bustamante drove the ball home.

Nuneaton responded when Matt Stenson headed home from a corner on the hour mark, before they had their keeper Liam Castle sent off with three minutes left and Berko saw the game out.

The Comrades are on the road this weekend as they head north to Derby to take on Mickleover, who finished sixth last season, before then hosting Suffolk side Leiston who finished third and lost in the play-offs.

