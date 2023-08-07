Promoted ​Berko win opening encounter

Berko got off to a flyer.

​Goals early in each half proved crucial as Steve Heath oversaw a win in his first competitive game in charge.

The opener came 11 minutes in when an Edu Toiny-Pendred header from inside the box dipped just under the bar.

It was then 2-0 moments into the second-half when Max Bustamante drove the ball home.

Nuneaton responded when Matt Stenson headed home from a corner on the hour mark, before they had their keeper Liam Castle sent off with three minutes left and Berko saw the game out.