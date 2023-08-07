Promoted Berko win opening encounter
Goals early in each half proved crucial as Steve Heath oversaw a win in his first competitive game in charge.
The opener came 11 minutes in when an Edu Toiny-Pendred header from inside the box dipped just under the bar.
Advertisement
Advertisement
It was then 2-0 moments into the second-half when Max Bustamante drove the ball home.
Nuneaton responded when Matt Stenson headed home from a corner on the hour mark, before they had their keeper Liam Castle sent off with three minutes left and Berko saw the game out.
The Comrades are on the road this weekend as they head north to Derby to take on Mickleover, who finished sixth last season, before then hosting Suffolk side Leiston who finished third and lost in the play-offs.