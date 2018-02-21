Playoff race is really heating up for Tudors

Hemel Town’s crucial playoff push continues in earnest this Saturday when the Tudors welcome the second-placed side Havant & Waterlooville to Vauxhall Road.

This match-up will be the seventh time in the past 10 league outings where Hemel have faced a side inside the top-eight in the National League South standings.

It’s still agonisingly tight for the final four playoff places with just six points separating Chelmsford in fourth and Weston-super-Mare in 11th.

And despite Hemel’s recent tough schedule they are still in the mix with Saturday’s point at Chelmsford keeping the Tudors in the fifth spot.

Just 12 league games remain as the playoff run-in heats up.

Hemel are on a three-game winless streak which has allowed the top-three sides of Dartford, Havant, and Hampton & Richmond to open up some daylight from the rest of the chasing pack.

Saturday’s opponents Havant have won three consecutive league games and will pose a tough test for Hemel boss Dean Brennan’s men.

Havant are the division’s top form team, winning four of their last six games and losing just once.

The Hawks have only conceded four goals in their last six outings and come into this encounter on the back of a 2-0 win at home to Hungerford Town last weekend.

The reverse fixture at Havant on November 11 ended in a 1-1 draw with Tudors’ skipper Jordan Parkes netting a penalty to earn a share of the spoils.

Hemel are expecting a large attendance for Saturday’s game and the club are warning that Vauxhall Road and the surrounding streets are likely to be very busy during the time leading up to kick -off.

They are asking fans to consider arriving early to ease congestion at the turnstiles.

Entry to the ground will be via the turnstiles at the Vauxhall Road car park only.

The turnstile at the Tenzing Road side of the stadium, near the Dacorum Education Support Centre car park will not be open.

The car park there will also be unavailable for fans.