Perfect Berko are now up for the cup

Alie Bangura has signed a contract with Berkhamsted

Berkhamsted head to Walthamstow in the first qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday looking to maintain their perfect start to the new season.

Chris Devane’s side sit proudly at the top of the early Southern League Division One Central table after making it four wins from four matches after a successful bank holiday weekend.

It kicked off at Harlow Town on Saturday with Devan having to make five changes to his team with a number of defenders ruled out and Connor and Lewis Toomey away at the same wedding.

But Berkhamsted defended well and grabbed the only goal of the game just before half-time when Trey Charles broke at pace and set up Adam Watkins with the ex-Luton Town midfielder beating Tom Middlehurst in the Harlow goal.

Captain Josh Chamberlain made a clearance off the line in the second half but the visitors wound the clock down with youngster Jake Tabor and Carl Chambers coming off the bench for their competitive debuts.

Berko then returned to Broadwater on Bank Holiday Monday and secured another victory in front of a good crowd of 230, although they did concede their first goal of the season when beating Welwyn Garden City 2-1.

James Verney and Connor Toomey were recalled to the starting line-up and Verney thought he had given Berko the lead only to see his effort chalked off for offside.

However, it did count when Warkins danced through some challenges and laid the ball into the path of Alie Bangura, whose exquisite chip beat Charlie Crowley in the home goal.

The visitors hit back in the second half when Charlie Briggs conceded a penalty and ex-Comrade Elliot Bailey gave Xavi no chance from the spot-kick.

However, Berko did find a winner when Lucas Kirkpatrick chipped the ball to the far post and substitute Robbie Goodman was there to head home.

A fine weekend was then rounded off with the news that highly rated youngster Bangura has signed a contract which keeps him at the club until the end of the 2022 season.

Berkhamsted Comrades have also made a fine start to their Spartan South Midlands Division Two season.

Two goals from Adiel Mannion and one each for Jon Davies and Rohan Pirani earned a 4-2 victory over Codicote on Saturday before they shared a 0-0 draw with Berkhamsted Raiders on Bank Holiday Monday.