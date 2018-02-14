Outstanding keeper Walker inks new deal to keep him at Tudors

One of Hemel Town’s outstanding performers this season has signed a contract extension.

The Tudors’ number one Laurie Walker has signed an extension to his current contract that will keep him at Vauxhall Road until May 2020, the club announced on Thursday.

Walker, who is now on his second spell with Hemel, has been in fantastic form this season since returning to the club from Brackley Town in the summer.

In a statement on the club’s official website, Town said: “This new deal is great news for both the club and Laurie and is a great reward for his form and the dedication shown.”

Tudors’ chairman Dave Boggins added: “It is great to see Laurie committing to the club, especially with the exciting times ahead. “We are delighted to have secured Laurie for the next two years.”

In a moment of Murphy’s law, news of the extension was overshadowed somewhat by Walker’s contentious sending-off in the game with Oxford on Saturday, meaning he is now facing a suspension.