Nine wins in a row for Berko but Hemel lose out

Ryan Blake scored twice for Berkhamsted on Saturday. Photo: Berkhamsted FC.

The 2-1 win saw the Comrades have plenty first half chances with Ryan Kinnane volleying a piledriver just over the bar from an early Jonathan Lacey corner.

At the other end a cracking shot from Dan Green whistled past the post for the newly-promoted visitors, but Ryan Blake soon put Berko in front with a fine finish after excellent work on the right by Tobi Coker.

After half-time Berko had a good penalty appeal turned down, when Alie Bangura went down after beating a couple of defenders.

Connor Toomey shot over at the canal end as Berko kept up the pressure, and eventually it told, as Blake scored his seventh goal of the week with a cracking effort after a free-kick was won on the right hand side of the pitch.

In the 80th minute Walthamstow got back in the game when they got a penalty after Toomey blocked a cross with his hand. Callum Ibe smashed the spot kick into the back of the net, giving David Saunders no chance.

This made for a tight finish with the visitors pressing but Berko’s impressive defence held out without any real scares.

Second placed Ware also won, so Berko maintain their four point lead at the top after their ninth consecutive win and host Hadley on Saturday.

Hemel Hempstead Town, meanwhile, suffered defeat on the road as they lost 2-0 at high-flying Havant & Waterlooville.

After lots of early pressure it was almost inevitable that Havant would open the scoring and they did, with their first real effort on goal on 35 minutes.

A corner found centre-half Jake McCarthy who managed to get in front of his marker and bundle the ball home from close range.

After forcing a couple of early corners in the second-half they added to their lead on 53 minutes, when the ball was delivered to the back post it was headed back across the six yard box to where Mahammadu Faal had the easy task of nodding it home via the underside of the bar to seal the points.