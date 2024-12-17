New boss ​Allinson thrilled by Hemel Hempstead debut victory

Samuel Adenola celebrates his debut goal on Saturday. Photo: Jemma Sear/HHTFC.

​Lee Allinson paid tribute to his new Hemel Hempstead Town players as they overcame Weymouth 3-0 in his first game in charge last weekend.

The win was the Tudors’ first in the league since September and represented a perfect start for Allinson who took over from Bobby Wilkinson eight days prior.

And after seeing Brandon Barzey score twice and Samuel Adenola net a debut goal, he told the club’s media he was delighted with what he’d seen.

He said: “It felt great and it was more pleasing for the players really given they’ve had it tough for the last 15 games and it’s been really hard for them.

"But we’ve come in and given them some fresh ideas and I felt in the first-half we were very nervy if I’m honest, but that’s to be expected when you haven’t won and haven’t scored many goals for a long period of time.

"It’s always going to take time to feel comfortable and settled and by the end of the game I thought we were outstanding and passed the ball really well and the patterns we’d been working on were coming out.

"To a man I thought they were brilliant.”

Allinson had brought in three new faces from his previous club, Hendon, during the week, with Kai Brosnan, Joe White and goalscorer Adenola, while goalkeeper Brad House has signed from Horsham

Allinson added: “I thought they were outstanding, from Bradley through to Samuel Adenola who I thought was the best player on the pitch, I know what Joe White brings us and he’ll just get better and better, and Kai Brosnan is a serious talent.

"But what it’s also done is push the other boys. We’re lucky to get these new boys in as they’ve all turned down offers elsewhere and that shows a loyalty to me but also that they want to play for Hemel and that’s important.”

Hemel now face the tough challenge of the long trip to Torquay United on Saturday, who currently sit top of National League South, with Allinson adding: “The pressure is off there now so we’ll go there and enjoy it and see what comes of it.”​