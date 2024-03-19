​More woe for Hemel but Berko enjoy win

Action from Saturday's defeat for Hemel. Photo: HHTFC.

​The result left Hemel six points outside the relegation zone with only six games to play and with teams below them having games in hand.

Saturday’s loss saw Alex Gibson-Hammond put the visitors in front during the first-half, only for Pierre Fonkeu to level things up just before half-time.

However, a penalty for Hampton on 72 minutes was converted by Ben Seymour and that would be enough for them to seal the points.

Hemel now prepare to go to Dartford on Saturday, who are in the relegation zone and have a game in hand on the Tudors.

*Berkhamsted beat Bromsgrove Sporting 2-1 on Saturday thanks to goals from Max Bustamante and Tom Newman.