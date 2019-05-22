More new signings for new Tudors’ boss Moore

Hemel Hempstead Town have confirmed two more signings to bolster the squad of new boss Sammy Moore.

Last Wednesday the Tudors revealed two further new names for their ranks in 23-year-old forward Sam Ashford and 23-year-old striker Liam Nash.

Hemel’s frontline was found wanting at times last year, with injuries often curtailing any scoring streaks.

The top-scoring forwards in the league last year were Steve Cawley and late-comer Arel Amu with five goals, while mid-season acquisition Rob Sinclair impressed but could only muster four goals before suffering from injury.

Karl Olyide and Phil Roberts netted ten goals combined in all competitions before departing.

Nash has EFL experience and can play anywhere across the front three. He spent time on loan at Concord Rangers last term with new Hemel boss Moor and his assistant Jack Midson and Nash’s parent club was League One outfit Gillingham FC, who he represented on 12 occasions.

Nash’s former clubs also include Maldon & Tiptree along with a short spell at Cork City.

Ashford was also at Concord last term.

His previous clubs include East Thurrock United and Maldon & Tiptree.

These two new faces follow last week’s signing of another former Concord player, Tosan Popo, a 26-year-old who is equally at home either as a full back or midfielder.

The new squad is certainly taking on a Concord ‘look’, which is no bad thing as Moore guided the Canvey Island outfit to an impressive sixth-place finish in the National League South last season and a play-off spot, but due to the club failing to meet ground-size requirements they were barred from playing in the play-offs by football chiefs.

Moore and Midson had a good season at Leatherhead before joining Concord.

In other team news this week, six players from last season’s squad will be returning for the 2019/20 campaign.

Stand-out keeper Laurie Walker, Cawley, Sinclair, forward Sydney Ibie, defender Oliver Swain and back-up stopper Danny Boness have all been announced as making the club’s ‘retained list’.

Negotiations with other players from last term are ongoing, the club said.

Meanwhile, The FA revealed the proposed National League South allocations for the upcoming season.

The Tudors will stay put and will be joined by newcomers Aldershot Town, Braintree Town, Dorking Wanderers, Havant & Waterlooville, Maidstone United, Tonbridge Angels and Weymouth.

Gloucester City and Oxford City are moving to the National League North.

The plan will be voted on at the league’s AGM at Celtic Manor on Saturday, June 8.

And the club’s annual end-of-season awards night was held on Friday.

For the first-team gongs, skipper Jordan Parkes won both the Manager’s Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year awards.

Walker earned the Supporters’ Player of the Year prize, while Jacques Kpohomouh was the Young Player of the Year.

The vaunted Club Person of the Year award was won by Amy Dunton-Payne.

In the academy section, Callum Moles won the Manager’s Player of the Year, while Joel Nketia took the Players’ Player of the Year title.

Elby Cinnamond was the Most Improved Player winner.

For the ladies’ section, the Manager’s Player of the Year was Ruth Gorin and the Players’ Player of the Year was Steph Cripps.

The Most Improved Player was Bianca Hedgecock.

n In other borough football news, Kings Langley have announced the appointment of former player Danny Perman as their new chairman.

The local businessman and long-time supporter is succeeding Jeremy Wilkins in the role, who is remaining as an integral member of the club’s executive and will continue to develop the their commercial activities.