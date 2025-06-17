Midfielder Hamza signs for Hemel as pre-season edges closer

Lee Allinson has had a busy summer of recruitment so far. Photo: Jemma Sear/HHTFC.

​Midfielder Hamza Semakula has become the latest face through the door at Hemel Hempstead Town.

​The 23-year-old joins from Aveley, having started his career with Boreham Wood before going on to enjoy spells with Chalfont St Peter, Enfield Borough and St Panteleimon before current Tudors boss Lee Allinson signed him for Hendon Town.

Having spent a loan spell with Aveley in 2024, he then went on to make the move permanent and was a regular contributor for the Essex side in the National League South last season.

Allinson said: “It’s a great signing for us. Hamza will become a fans favourite very quickly as he’s an excellent player who can play three or four different positions. He will be the life and soul of the football club.”

Semakula, meanwhile, told the club’s media channels that he was delighted to make the move.

He said: “I’m over the moon to be here, especially playing under my old gaffer as well so it’s good to see him again.

"I’m a natural midfielder but can also play right-back, right-wing back, left-back or left-wing back but I’d say I’m very powerful, like to score goals, get crosses in, get assists and just all in all help the team out.

"I played for Lee for three years and he’s a very good manager, I see him as a dad almost! But playing under him is tough and it won’t be easy but if you work hard and show your desire then everything runs smoothly.

"My aims for next season are to have a handful of goals and assists, to excite the fans and help Hemel get promoted or into the play-offs.”

Meanwhile, Hemel have confirmed their friendly game at Dorchester Town has been cancelled and they will instead now host Spalding United at the Focus Community Arena on Saturday, July 19 at 3pm.

Pre-season begins at home to Barnet on Saturday, July 5 (3pm) before a home game with St Ives Town a week later.

Hemel travel to St Neots Town on Tuesday, July 15 (7.45pm), then it’s the Spalding game followed by a trip to Royston Town on Tuesday, July 22 (7.45pm)

Hemel host Enfield FC on Thursday, July 24 (7.45pm) before facing Potters Bar Town in the Herts Senior Cup final on July 26, with home games against Bedford Town (July 29, 7.45pm) and Luton Town (August 2, 3pm) rounding things off.