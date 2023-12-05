​Luck against Tudors in loss despite poor goals conceded

​Brad Quinton felt his side were unlucky not to get a point at Hampton & Richmond on Saturday but lamented the concession of two goals from free headers.

Montel McKenzie charges forward during the game at Hampton & Richmond. Photo: HHTFC.

​Two first-half headers from Ruaridh Donaldson gave the Beavers three points, moving them to second in the league.

A late goal from substitute Tyrese Briscoe was not enough to spur a Hemel Hempstead comeback on the cold December day.

And Quinton was disappointed with the result, having had to deal with losing Josh Williams to illness as the teams prepared to go out to play, youngster Bradley Roberts allowed to replace him, then Dan Powell forced off injured just seven minutes in.

Quinton said: “The ref allowed us to make the substitution but obviously the game plan changes slightly, then we got an injury a few minutes in so that was technically two changes straight away which isn’t ideal.

"I think we were a bit lethargic after that start and then gave their guy two free headers which we’d talked about – it took those two goals before someone decided to mark him.

"So they didn’t really cut us open but then we gifted them chances which is so annoying.

"In the end, Hampton & Richmond were running on empty and I was proud of how we committed ourselves in terms of our work rate and effort.

"We had a great chance with Montel [McKenzie] going one-on-one and putting it past the post so it should have been 2-2, but there were other chances too.”

Hemel were back in action on Tuesday night as they welcomed Chippenham Town to the Focus Community Arena, after this week’s Gazette went to press.

They’ll then have a weekend free of action having exited the FA Trophy last month, with their next game being at Havant & Waterlooville next Wednesday night – the first of three straight away games with Torquay United the hosts on December 16 and Slough Town three days later.