Search

Levy win clash of Greens to move into the top four

Luton Town host Newport this afternoon
Luton Town host Newport this afternoon

Leverstock Green bounced back from last week’s defeat at Biggleswade United with a 3-1 win against a battling Holmer Green side in Saturday’s SSML Premier Division game at Watchet Lane.

A pass from Ross Adams in the 23rd minute put Matt Bateman through and he sidestepped home keeper Matt Hill to slot the ball home for an excellent finish and a 1-0 Leverstock lead.

But the lead only lasted nine minutes, as Holmer equalised in the 32nd minute when James Britnell was left unmarked to head home a free kick.

Green went back in front in the 76th minute through Reynaldo Carbon and they made it 3-1 in the 86th minute from sub Martin Garvey’s blast from inside the box.

Levy then drew 2-2 with league leaders Berkhamsted on Saturday. See elsewhere on the Gazette sport website for a full report from that derby clash.