Levy win clash of Greens to move into the top four

Leverstock Green bounced back from last week’s defeat at Biggleswade United with a 3-1 win against a battling Holmer Green side in Saturday’s SSML Premier Division game at Watchet Lane.

A pass from Ross Adams in the 23rd minute put Matt Bateman through and he sidestepped home keeper Matt Hill to slot the ball home for an excellent finish and a 1-0 Leverstock lead.

But the lead only lasted nine minutes, as Holmer equalised in the 32nd minute when James Britnell was left unmarked to head home a free kick.

Green went back in front in the 76th minute through Reynaldo Carbon and they made it 3-1 in the 86th minute from sub Martin Garvey’s blast from inside the box.

Levy then drew 2-2 with league leaders Berkhamsted on Saturday. See elsewhere on the Gazette sport website for a full report from that derby clash.