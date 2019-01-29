Levy Green’s winless run is extended

Leverstock Green’s poor run continued on Saturday with a 2-1 home defeat to North Greenford United in the SSML Premier Division.

The defeat to the team one place below them in the table, in 16th, means it is now seven games without a victory for Levy.

Levy, with two new signings starting, made a bright start but it was the visitors who struck first in the 10th minute when Nick Turner had time and space in the box to slot home a shot from six yards.

Green skipper Shane Wood was back in the line-up after a long injury lay-off and he required more treatment after a great saving tackle in the 14th minute, and was fortunately able to carry on.

More defending was required in the 22nd minute as the visitors broke away and Aaron McLeish had a run at goal, but Alex Yearwood kept pace with him and was able to put in a superb challenge.

The scores were levelled in the 39th minute when one of the debutants, Andrei Spinu, delivered an excellent cross from the left touchline and Jay Kossifos headed home.

Leverstock should have gone in front three minutes’ later when good work from Kane O’Neil allowed him to get to the bye-line and pull back a cross which eluded the visiting keeper and a defender, but Spinu couldn’t keep the ball down with the goal gaping.

Levy were then caught out by a lapse of concentration in first-half stoppage time when the visitors broke away. Turner hit a shot from distance which keeper Ryan Schmid could only parry and Sammy Adams followed up unopposed to slot home the rebound and send his side into a 2-1 half-time lead.

The second period saw little in the way of chances for either side, with Leverstock’s best chance of an equaliser coming seven minutes from time when Danilson Vicente was momentarily through on goal, but pulled his shot wide.

Green will continue their quest for points to arrest their slide down the table this Saturday when they host ninth-placed Colney Heath.