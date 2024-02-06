​Late goal sends the Tudors to away defeat

Michael Folivi netted Hemel's third goal. Photo: HHTFC.

​The Tudors were leading 3-2 in the 84th minute, taking a 2-0 lead through Kaylen Hinds and Bayley Brown before being pegged back to 2-2.

Michael Folivi’s goal had them back in front, but Weymouth struck on the 84th minute and then in the fourth minute of stoppage time Keelan O’Connell hit the winner to leave Hemel four points off the play-off places ahead of the midweek games in which the Tudors didn’t feature.

On Saturday, Hemel go to FA Cup heroes Maidstone United.

Berkhamsted, meanwhile, earned a 1-1 draw at Alvechurch.

Tom Newman struck in the second-half to earn a point after the hosts took the lead just before half-time.