​Late goal knocks Tudors out of FA Cup

Action from Saturday's defeat to Bishop's Stortford. Photo: Jemma Sear.

Hemel Hempstead Town exited the FA Cup at the second round stage as Bishop’s Stortford hit a late winner at the Focus Community Arena on Saturday (writes Ollie Heathcote)

​With clear cut chances at a premium, and Hemel struggling to break through the organised Bishop’s Stortford back line, an 89th minute winner from Fabio Virciglio proved to be the difference between the two teams.

The first half of the game saw the visitors looking more threatening, showing good ability to play through the lines and run at the Hemel backline.

Despite little goalmouth action, Charlie Castle flashed his effort past the post and a free header from Erin Amu came close in what was the best chance of the first half.

The Tudors continued to look to break down the backline of the visitors, however, lacked pace and conviction in their attack.

Hemel started the second-half more positively, with a George Williams cross placed too far in front of the sliding Kyran Wiltshire, who looked to open his account with his new side.

This was followed by another good cross finding Williams at the back post, but his finish from a tight angle was hit over the bar.

Despite this strong start, the tempo gradually began to drop throughout the half, as the visitors were able to pick their moments on counter attacks, forcing Harry Seaden into a couple of smart saves.

But the deadlock was broken as Virciglio’s deflected effort found the bottom corner to send the visitors through.