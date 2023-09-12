Late goal denies the Tudors a win at Worthing
Hemel took the lead early in the second-half when Joe Iaciofano latched on to a header from George Williams and finished well.
But Worthing equalised with eight minutes to go through Joe Colbran and the points would be shared.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hemel now get back in action this weekend in the FA Cup when they visit Royston Town, who play a level below the Tudors in the Southern Premier League Premier Central.
*Berkhamsted suffered a disappointing defeat on Saturday when they became the first team to lose to struggling Long Eaton United this season.
Micah Jebbison’s second-half goal did the damage meaning Berko have just one win and three draws from their opening seven games.
Berko were due to go to Leamington on Tuesday (12th) and go to Eastbourne Borough in the FA Cup on Saturday.