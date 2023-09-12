News you can trust since 1858
​Late goal denies the Tudors a win at Worthing

​Hemel Hempstead made it four draws in their last five games as they were held 1-1 at Worthing on Saturday.
Published 12th Sep 2023, 14:49 BST- 1 min read
Joe Iaciofano was on target again. Photo: HHTFC.Joe Iaciofano was on target again. Photo: HHTFC.
​Hemel took the lead early in the second-half when Joe Iaciofano latched on to a header from George Williams and finished well.

But Worthing equalised with eight minutes to go through Joe Colbran and the points would be shared.

Hemel now get back in action this weekend in the FA Cup when they visit Royston Town, who play a level below the Tudors in the Southern Premier League Premier Central.

*Berkhamsted suffered a disappointing defeat on Saturday when they became the first team to lose to struggling Long Eaton United this season.

Micah Jebbison’s second-half goal did the damage meaning Berko have just one win and three draws from their opening seven games.

Berko were due to go to Leamington on Tuesday (12th) and go to Eastbourne Borough in the FA Cup on Saturday.

