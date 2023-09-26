​Late drama as Gulls beaten by resilient Hemel Hempstead

Brad Quinton applauds fans after Saturday's win. Photo: Hemel Hempstead Town FC.

The Tudors fell 2-1 behind in the 84th minute, only for two goals in 60 seconds to turn things around by the 88th minute, Bayley Brown slamming home the winner.

And Quinton paid tribute to his team’s overall performance as well as the late fightback.

He said: “I think the boys were superb, every one of them, the boys who came on as well changed it.

"I think it would have been a crime if we’d lost that game in terms of the effort and commitment for one another.

"To go behind to a full-time club, a huge club, we never say die and the boys were immense and it was thoroughly deserved.”

Attention now turns back to the FA Cup with a third qualifying round tie at Gorleston upcoming this weekend.

Quinton said: “They’re not a bad team – we’ve had a look at what they can do and where they are in the league etc. We’ll travel up on the Friday and mentally prepare because it’s a cup game that anyone can win – if you think the game’s already won then you won’t be on the coach or in my team.”

*Berkhamsted moved up two places in the SPL Premier Central with a point at home to Alvechurch on Saturday.

Berko got off to a flier with Mark Riddick heading his first goal for the club from a corner to give them the lead in the third minute, the keeper’s hand not being enough to keep the ball out.

However, Alvechurch got an equaliser when Kai George ran on to net in the 16th minute.

The goal of the game came when Anthony Ball went down the right and crossed for Edu to slot past Dale Eve with a 15 yard shot on 37 minutes.

The home crowd were fuming when in first half stoppage time the visitors were awarded a penalty. There was no doubt that there was a foul, but the debate was whether Charlie Smith brought Jaanai Gordon down inside the area or outside. Gordon converted the spot kick himself.

Both sides went for the winner but the second half was to prove goalless.

Berko remain in the drop zone as Kettering Town got a 96th minute goal for a draw.