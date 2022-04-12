Last-gasp Lacey rounds off Berkhamsted’s fine fightback

Berko have already confirmed their play-off place but, with Bedford Town claiming a late win at Welwyn Garden City, their title hopes are now fading.

However, this point did extend their unbeaten run to 10 matches.

Chris Devane’s Comrades found themselves 2-0 down to two fine strikes inside the first 20 minutes.

The first was when the ball was nodded down to Liam Dulson who smashed it on the half volley from 25 yards before a a backheel from Robbie Buchanan set up Taufee Skandari who finished with a fine shot off the underside of the crossbar.

Berko hit back and their pressure told when Jonathan Lacey robbed Jay Lovell and squared for the recalled James Varney to score.

However, Ware restored their two-goal advantage before half-time with Dave Kendall netting from close-range.

Devane introduced Liam Brooks at the break and, with 10 minutes, he shook off a challenge from Marcus Milner to race clear and shoot past Brad Robinson to make it 3-2.

The Comrades went hunting for a leveller and Verney was denied by an offside flag before a penalty appeal for blatant pushing was turned down.

However, the late drama came when Lacey bundled the ball home o leave the visitors delighted with their point as the referee waved away Ware’s desperate offside appeals.

The Easter programme sees Berko entertain Harlow Town on Saturday before they head to Aylesbury United on Monday (3pm).

A goal from Yuvva Raj Khantharuban was enough for the Berkhasmted under 18s to win 1-0 at Leighton Town on Thursday.

The two teams meet again in the final game of the season tomorrow (Thursday).

On Sunday, Berko’s under-15s moved nine points clear at the top of the Eastern Junior Alliance table with a 5-0 win at home to Colney Heath. Ethan Wade (2), Aaron Huang, Howard Caleseru and Tio Eniade were on the mark.