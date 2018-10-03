Kings Langley pick up a vital victory in seven-goal thriller

Kings Langley earned their second win of the Southern League Premier Division campaign when they beat Swindon Supermarine 4-3 on the road on Saturday.

The win moved them up to 16th in the table and provided a fine tonic after a draining FA Cup replay loss on Tuesday.

Kings went behind in the 12th minute to a Brad Gray lob on the break but levelled the scores eight minutes later via a Stevie Ward close-range finish.

Kings went ahead 2-1 when Callum Adebiyi lashed home a loose ball with virtually the last kick of the first-half.

The hosts drew level on 60 minutes from a questionable Brad Hooper penalty for a high kick.

But a Kings spot-kick on

77 minutes from Ward and a classy Rene Howe finish (82 mins) put the visitors 4-2 up before an injury-time consolation from Conor McDonagh.

* Kings put up a good fight in FA Cup replay

Langley went down 2-1 at Lewes in last Tuesday’s replay in the FA Cup second qualifying round but were hard done by as they played some of their best football of the season.

Jonte Smith scored from the spot in the 32nd minute after a soft penalty award on Kings’ keeper Martin Bennett.

The hosts’ James Hammond then drove a ball through a crowd from a free-kick just after half-time .

Kings got one back on 50 minutes via a Callum Adebiyi header from a Dean Hitchcock corner but Lewes rode their luck to hold on for the win.