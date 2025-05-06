​Keeper King among those to leave Hemel Hempstead Town as retained list is announced

Craig King is leaving Hemel Hempstead after four seasons. Photo: HHTFC.

​Long-serving goalkeeper Craig King has led the list of players that have left Hemel Hempstead Town after the expiration of their contracts.

​King spent four seasons with the Tudors, making 130 appearances and memorably also scoring one goal at King’s Lynn in the FA Trophy in 2022, a campaign which saw him win the Manager’s Player of the Season, Players Player of the Season and Supporters Player of the Season awards.

In announcing his departure, Hemel Hempstead Town said in a statement: “Accumulating four seasons and 11,655 minutes of football in a Tudor shirt, Craig’s long-running commitment to the club has been greatly appreciated and he has become a huge part in the history and success of the club.

"Craig joined the Tudors after spells at then fellow National League South team Oxford City and Dartford, and before that from previously League Two side Luton Town.

"Craig started his Tudor career in December 2021 against Havant & Waterlooville, keeping his first clean sheet and going on to instantly becoming a hero by helping Hemel Hempstead win their first derby day of the season against local rivals St Albans City with a 3-1 win away.

"Another huge accolade for the goalkeeper, Craig scored in the dying moments to take Hemel’s FA Trophy Round Two clash with Kings Lynn to penalties, in which they ultimately triumphed.

“We would like to thank Craig for his incredible commitment to the Tudors and wish him all the best with his future.”

The Tudors have also confirmed that several other players are to leave the club.

Jethro Hanson, Giovanni McGregor, Joe Iaciofano, Ricardo German and Brad House are all to depart as boss Lee Allinson begins to build his squad for next season.

One player confirmed as remaining, however, is striker Trae Cook-Appiah, who has signed a new deal as he continues to recover from a serious knee injury sustained early in the campaign.

The club have also confirmed they have completed the purchase of the Focus Community Arena.

Club chairman Dave Boggins said: “With the purchase of our stadium the future of our club and stadium is assured.”