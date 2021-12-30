Jones' unbeaten away run goes on as Hemel Hempstead Town pick up a point

Charlee Hughes, pictured in action for Maldon & Tiptree, has signed for Hemel Hempstead Town and made his debut in the 0-0 draw at Havant & Waterlooville

Hemel Hempstead Town picked up another point on the road as they drew 0-0 at Havant & Waterlooville on Tuesday.

It was the Tudors’ first action of the festive season after their match on Boxing Day was called off due to Covid-19 cases in the St Albans City squad.

There was little to separate the two teams on the south coast yesterday.

Hemel’s best chance came in the second half with Sam Mantom shooting straight at the home goalkeeper Will Mannion after excellent work from Alfie Cerulli on the right hand side.

And they almost grabbed a dramatic late winner when Mannion made a good save to deny Chris Paul.

But neither side could find a breakthrough with the result maintaining manager Mark Jones’ unbeaten record on the road since he arrived at Hemel.

They will now be hoping to follow it up on Sunday (January 2, 3pm kick-off) when they are due to travel to St Albans.

Hemel, meanwhile, boosted their ranks with two new signings ahead of Christmas, both of whom made their debuts at Havant.

Striker Charlee Hughes, who began his career at Leyton Orient, has joined the Tudors from Maldon & Tiptree.

The 25-year-old scored 29 goals during the 2019-20 season, which earned him a move to Wealdstone.

He then made 17 appearances for them in the National League in the 2020-21 season before rejoining Maldon & Tiptree.

Hemel Hempstead-born Alfie Williams has also signed for the Tudors on loan from Sky Bet League Two side Stevenage.

The 18-year-old signed his first professional contract in April this year and made his first team debut against Scunthorpe United, coming on as an 83rd-minute substitute in a 1-0 success.

Williams made 17 appearances for Kings Langley during another loan spell earlier this season.

Second-placed Berkhamsted will kick off the new year on Saturday afternoon when they entertain Aylesbury United in a local derby that should attract a good crowd.

There was disappointment for Berko on Monday when a waterlogged pitch at Welwyn Garden City prevented the Comrades playing.

Leaders Bedford Town conceded a last minute equaliser to draw 1-1 with Biggleswade FC.