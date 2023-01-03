Jones 'sad' to depart as Hemel Hempstead Town boss

Mark Jones spent 15 months in charge at Hemel.

After it was confirmed by the Tudors that they had parted ways at the weekend, Jones tweeted: “I’m sad to say my time at Hemel has come to an end. I’d like to thank Dave Boggins for giving me the opportunity to return to management. I have enjoyed my time at the club and would like to thank the players, staff and the many employees and volunteers who work behind the scenes.

"When I first came we were bottom of the league….and by Easter we had a realistic chance of the play-offs. Unfortunately the season petered out but we had achieved our aims.

