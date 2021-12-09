Jones hopes Hemel Hempstead Town can get the job done at home

Hemel Hempstead Town manager Mark Jones

Mark Jones is hoping Saturday will be the day that Hemel Hempstead Town break their duck at Vauxhall Road this season.

The Tudors will be back at home this weekend after racking up a fifth successive away win after Craig Fasenmade’s late goal earned a fine 1-0 victory at Hampton & Richmond last Saturday.

But while they have been in devastating form on the road, Hemel are yet to pick up a win at home in the Vanarama National League South so far in the current campaign.

Slough Town, who are just above Hemel in the table, are the visitors this weekend.

And Jones said: “I think these things can just be a coincidence at times, we certainly haven’t got a psychological problem with playing at home.

“It’s just the way that the games have gone. When we played Dorking a few weeks ago we had a penalty saved late on and we should have beaten Welling when we were dominant.

“We have had some decent performances at home, it’s just the way it’s worked out.

“By the law of averages, it has to happen sooner rather than later and we hope that Saturday will be the day.

“I think Slough and ourselves are pretty near the top of the form table so it will be two decent teams and, like any game in this league, it will be competitive and if we can produce a good performance we will stand a good chance.”

Things couldn’t be tighter in the National League South this season with Hemel currently sitting in 16th place but they are just five points behind St Albans City who currently occupy the final play-off position.

The Tudors are a comfortable 11 points clear of bottom side Billericay Town.

And boss Jones added: “I think there’s 10 teams that are separated by four points and it’s an unbelievably tight league this season.

“It’s an important game on Saturday because if we can win then we will go level on points on Slough and probably find ourselves in that mix of mid-table teams that you could throw a blanket over.