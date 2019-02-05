Ice intervenes to put paid to many games at weekend

The snow and ice over the weekend caused several games to be postponed over the weekend.

All of Berkhamsted & Hemel Hempstead Hockey Club’s games over the weekend were called off due to the weather.

A thick layer of snow at the club’s grounds intervened in all of their league encounters.

The winter weather also took its toll on the area’s football games on Saturday.

Tring Athletic’s league game in the SSML Premier Division at home against London Colney was postponed.

Tring, who are third in the table, will next be in action at home to 11th-placed Oxhey Jets this Saturday.

Leverstock Green’s scheduled home clash, also in the SSML Premier Division, against Colney Heath had to be called off due to the snowy conditions.

The Green were to attempt an end to their seven-game winless streak last night (Tuesday) as the Gazette was going to press when they were due to entertain London Colney, who are one place above Leverstock in the league in 14th spot.

Although Berkhamsted FC’s first-team were able to play, the snow got the better of the club’s other three scheduled matches at the weekend.

The development side’s visit to Stotfold on Saturday was called off, while the cup games for both of their youth teams on Sunday was also postponed.

The under-15s were due to face Tring Tornadoes in the quarter-final of the County Cup, while the under-16s were due to be at home to Concord Rangers in the League Cup.

The County Cup quarter-final has been re-scheduled for this coming Sunda.

The under-16s are at home against Stevenage this weekend.

Berko’s under-18s are visiting Crawley Green next Wednesday, February 13.

And all of the fixtures featuring Berkhamsted Sunday Football League sides on Sunday were also postponed due to the adverse weather conditions, as were the games in the West Herts Saturday league.