Hill frustrated as ​Tudors denied by late penalty

Josh Williams celebrates his goal with the Hemel Hempstead fans. Photo: HHTFC.

​Lewis Gard’s penalty four minutes into stoppage time denied the Tudors all three points after goals from Bayley Brown, George Williams and Josh Williams looked to have been enough, Angels also seeing Jordan Greenidge sent off with ten minutes to go.

And it left Hemel skipper Josh Hill frustrated after the game.

He said: “It’s horrendous and feels terrible. They’ve got ten men with about ten minutes left when we’re 3-2 up after Josh’s wonder goal, after what had been overall a poor performance.

"Good teams find a way to win when they’ve played badly and I thought we’d managed that, but what I thought wasn’t a penalty – it’s not even body to body – the lad’s taken his chance and the ref's fallen for it.

"We had a couple of things go our way but when it’s that important and it costs you two points it’s hard to deal with.”

Hemel are back in FA Cup action this weekend, when they host National League side Woking in the fourth qualifying round.

*Berkhamsted crashed out of the Isuzu FA Trophy on Friday night at Potters Bar Town in a 4-1 loss.

It all started well for The Comrades with Nathan Frater scoring in just the third minute. He pounced on a mistake by Valckx Fernandez to put Berko in front.

They held on to the advantage for about half an hour but were then hit by a whirlwind hat-trick before half time by Temi Babalola. His equaliser was a good shot and he added two more in first half stoppage time. He bundled the ball in after a defensive lapse and then was given the chance, which he took, to get his hat-trick as he converted a penalty.

Any hopes of Berko fighting back fizzled out when Fernadez added a fourth goal to make sure the home side were in Monday’s draw.

*Berko’s U18 side beat Slough Town 3-2 at home on Monday in the FA Youth Cup and will be away to Uxbridge in the next round.

*Berko’s Ladies side moved up to third in the league table on Sunday afternoon after a 3-0 win at Evergreen Eagles.