Hemel make it four wins out of five
Josh Hill headed home the opening goal early in the second-half, before debutant Michael Folivi netted the second seven minutes later to seal all three points.
That made it four wins out of five for Brad Quinton’s men, who now prepare for arguably their toughest test yet as they go to Yeovil Town on Saturday, who currently lead the table by 13 points from Worthing and have a game in hand.
They have won their last four in a row and look hot favourites for a return to the National League’s top flight.
Hemel will then host Farnborough Town next Tuesday night.
*Berkhamsted fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat at home to SPL Premier Central leaders Mickleover on Saturday.
Chris Devane’s men have begun 2024 with two defeats and go to troubled Nuneaton on Sunday.