​Hemel make it four wins out of five

Hemel Hempstead Town moved to within a point of the play-off places on Saturday with a 2-0 home win over Tonbridge Angels.​

​Josh Hill headed home the opening goal early in the second-half, before debutant Michael Folivi netted the second seven minutes later to seal all three points.

That made it four wins out of five for Brad Quinton’s men, who now prepare for arguably their toughest test yet as they go to Yeovil Town on Saturday, who currently lead the table by 13 points from Worthing and have a game in hand.

They have won their last four in a row and look hot favourites for a return to the National League’s top flight.

Hemel will then host Farnborough Town next Tuesday night.

*Berkhamsted fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat at home to SPL Premier Central leaders Mickleover on Saturday.