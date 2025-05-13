​Hemel Hempstead Town sign Havant & Waterlooville defender but Barzey departs

Devante Stanley is Hemel Hempstead Town's first summer signing. Photo: HHTFC.

​It was a case of one in and one out at Hemel Hempstead Town this week.

​The Tudors have signed right-back Devante Stanley from Havant & Waterlooville, with the defender having previously played under current Hemel boss Lee Allinson whilst at St Albans City. He has also featured for Bedford Town, St Neots, Royston Town and Biggleswade Town.

Allinson said: “I’m absolutely delighted to get the first signing over the line. Devante is a great player and someone I’ve worked with before, and allows us to play different formations as he is defensively and attacking-wise a very good player.”

Barzey, however, is leaving Hemel Hempstead.

Signing on a permanent deal with the Tudors ahead of last season, Barzey scored 11 goals in a red shirt before injury cut his season short.