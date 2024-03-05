Brad Quinton has left Hemel Hempstead Town.

Quinton leaves the Tudors after a run of six games without a win – five of those being defeats – form that has seen them drop from potential play-off contenders to the bottom half of the National League South.

Prior to that poor run, Hemel had won five games out of seven, but a dip since Christmas has seen them struggle for any momentum, Quinton’s last game in charge being a 2-0 loss to relegation-threatened Havant & Waterlooville on Saturday.

A club statement issued on Tuesday evening read: “Hemel Hempstead Town FC announces today the departure of first team manager Brad Quinton from the club. Brad joined The Tudors in December 2022 and during his tenure, oversaw a total of 67 competitive games.

“The club would like to express its gratitude to Brad and his management team for their service and contributions during their time at the club. We are naturally disappointed it hasn’t worked out for all involved and we would like to wish them all the very best in their future careers.

“Reflecting on recent results, we acknowledge the impact of a recent injury list which has undoubtedly influenced our performance. Amidst the challenges, we'd also like to extend our gratitude to Brad and his team for their dedication in nurturing and integrating youth players into the first team. Their efforts have been instrumental in providing a strong pathway for our youth section.

“Following his departure from the club, Brad would like to thank the fans and the club for their support during his tenure.

“We remain committed to finishing the season strong and are actively working on confirming a new management team. Further details will be communicated in due course.

“We appreciate the understanding of our supporters during this transitional period.”