Hemel Hempstead Town issue life ban to fan after 'racial abuse incident'

Hemel Hempstead Town have acted quickly after a 'racial abuse incident' after their defeat to Maidstone United

In a strongly-worded statement, the Tudors also said they will be trying to get the individual concerned barred from every football club in the country.

Mark Jones’ team were well beaten by the Vanarama National League South leaders on the pitch.

But, off the field, the club took an immediate strong stance following the incident.

“A racial abuse incident took place at Hemel Hempstead Town Football Club after the final whistle,” a club statement said.

“Hemel Hempstead Town Football Club wants it to be known this type of behaviour will NOT be tolerated at our club. The person in question has been identified and barred from our club for life and furthermore we will attempt to get this person barred from every football club in the country.

“Unfortunately, the behaviour of some of the Maidstone fans was unacceptable and spoiled a really nice afternoon except for the result.

“We will stand strong against racial abuse every time and Hemel Hempstead Town Football Club apologises to the player concerned and be assured we will endeavour to wipe this type of behaviour from the face of the earth.”