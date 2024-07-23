Hemel Hempstead Town goalkeeper signs for Newcastle United
The 18-year-old shot stopper has signed a two-year professional contract with the Magpies, after coming through the ranks at The Tudors for whom he also featured for the first team six times in all competitions in the 2023/24 campaign.
This included an FA Cup start away at Gorleston back in September of last year, where his impressive performance earned him the Man Of The Match award in a 2-0 victory on the East Coast.
Taylor was a key figure in writing recent history with Hemel’s U18 side, reaching the third round of the FA Youth Cup in the 2023/24 campaign before being narrowly being knocked out on penalties by Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.
The young keeper also helped his side in achieving multiple trophies during the season, as well as captaining England's schoolboys side, playing against the likes of Wales and Northern Ireland.
On signing for the Magpies, James paid testament to Hemel Hempstead Town for their support.
He said: "A massive thank you to everyone at the club for giving me the opportunity to step into senior football. An even bigger thank you to both Dmitri and 'Kingy' [Craig King] for all of their support and guidance."
A Tudors spokesman said: “We would like to again thank James for his commitment in his time at The Tudors, and wish him well for the future.”