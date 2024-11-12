Hemel Hempstead Town boss proud of players for response against league leaders

Bobby Wilkinson got the response he wanted from his side on Monday. Photo: HHTFC.

​Bobby Wilkinson says he was proud of his players’ display in Monday night’s defeat to league leaders Weston-super-Mare, as he continues to try and end the club’s poor run of form.

Hemel are without a win in ten games, eight of those being defeats, Monday’s loss being a fifth in a row and a third on the bounce without scoring.

But having lost 4-0 at home to Hampton & Richmond Borough on Saturday, Wilkinson was pleased by the response and much-improved performance on Monday despite the result.

He told the club’s media channels: “I couldn’t be any prouder. I asked my boys for response tonight and to come and play some great football.

"I hope their manager gives us some credit for just how good we were, particularly in the first 35 minutes. What a battle and what a team performance.

"The togetherness here is phenomenal and I’m really pleased.”

Wilkinson acknowledged Weston’s ability but believes that his side can soon begin moving in the right direction once again having initially enjoyed an incredible start to the season.

He said: “Weston are a good side and are top for a reason. We’re on a really bad run at the moment and there’s no hiding from that, but as long as we stay together and keep building and trusting the process then I’ll be really happy.”

This weekend, Hemel have a break from league action as they go to Aveley in the second round of the FA Trophy.

Wilkinson added: “We’ll be in training working extremely hard and I’m looking forward to doing that on Thursday.

"We’re going to bring one or two players in and release one or two who have been excellent for this football club.

"The chairman put his arm around me on Saturday and told me what a brilliant job we’ve been doing since the day we came in and that if we keep working hard we’ll get to where we want to be, and it’s really nice for him to say that.”​