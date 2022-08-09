Action from Saturday's win over Farnborough. Photo: Hemel Hempstead Town FC.

A fine first-half strike from Jordan Greenidge won the game, the striker playing a quick one-two with Charlie Hughes before turning and driving the ball into the bottom corner.

And as the Tudors prepare to now travel to face Hampton & Richmond Borough on Saturday, he was relieved to have got an early win on the board.

He told the club’s official YouTube channel: “You have to enjoy your wins, that’s important, and the aim of the game is to get three points.

"So I’m delighted with that. I thought it was a tight game and there wasn’t much between the two teams and we’ve certainly had to battle hard and rely on some good defending at times.

"I was delighted with the attitude of the players. It wasn’t perfect at times but it’s day one, and I was pleased with the character we showed and the attitudes and desire to keep the ball out of the net.

"I’ve always said that teams are built off a solid foundation and you’re not going to achieve much if you’re shipping goals left, right and centre.”

Hemel just edged a close but entertaining game in which both sides contributed, with chances created at both ends.

Tudors keeper Craig King had to make a fine stop to deny Liam Ferdinand just before Hemel took the lead, then Greenidge almost doubled his and his side’s tally after the break but his effort was saved by keeper Jack Turner.

Farborough’s best chance of the second period came just past the hour mark when Mitchell Parker fired in a free-kick that almost caught King out but he did superbly to save at the foot of his near post.

Hemel sub Dara Dada brought the best out of Turner with a long range effort and up the other end Parker again had King scrambling across goal to keep his side in front.

Farnborough kept pressing as the game drew to its conclusion but it was the Tudors who held out to grab all three points.