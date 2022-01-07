Hemel Hempstead Town boss Mark is keen to build on 'best performance so far'

Hemel Hempstead Town host Ebbsfleet United this weekend

Mark Jones hailed Hemel Hempstead Town’s 3-1 success at St Albans City as “one of our best performances since I have been here”.

But the Tudors boss is now keen to see his team build on it and finally end their home hoodoo.

Hemel’s form on the road since Jones arrived as manager has been outstanding.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are yet to lose an away game under him but the best win of the lot came in the Vanarama National League South derby on Sunday.

With over 2,700 fans inside Clarence Park, Hemel ran out impressive winners thanks to goals from Cole Kpekawa, Charlee Hughes and Alfie Williams.

Hemel are now looking forward to a home clash with high-flying Ebbsfleet United tomorrow (Saturday) but, while their form on the road has been superb, they are yet to pick up a win at Vauxhall Road in the league this season.

And that is something Jones is keen to sort out as quickly as possible.

The Hemel manager said: “I think it’s arguably one of our best performances since I have been here. It was a very good team performance.

“There were a lot of ‘eights out of 10s’. We didn’t carry anyone, the whole team contributed which always gives you a great chance.

“It was a difficult game and there were moments where we had to block shots and get our bodies in front of things.

“We didn’t have it all our own way by any stretch of the imagination but we ran hard and, at the end, I think we just about deserved it.

“It was a good way to start 2022 but we have got to try to build on it now.

“We have said before that we are very conscious of trying to improve our home form.

“We have two home games next against Ebbsfleet and Bath so we have got to try to replicate the kind of performance we put in at St Albans.”

Jones, meanwhile, has been delighted by the impact of recent signings Hughes and Williams.

Striker Hughes joined Hemel from Maldon & Tiptree while Hemel-born Williams has signed on loan from Stevenage.

Both made their debuts in the 0-0 draw at Havant & Waterlooville before both scored in the fine victory at St Albans.

“It’s always important that the new signings come in and do well,” Jones added.

“Any manager will say that you do get judged on your signings and the quality of player you are bringing in.

“The two of them have settled in quickly and we put them straight in the team.

“Charlee maybe could have had another one at St Albans, he had a header that hit the crossbar. And Alfie has been prominent for us in the midfield.