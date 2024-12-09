Hemel Hempstead Town appoint Lee Allinson as new boss

Lee Allinson is pictured at his first training session with Hemel. Photo: HHTFC.

Lee Allinson has been appointed as the new manager of Hemel Hempstead Town.

​He replaces Bobby Wilkinson, who left the role on Friday following a poor run of form that had seen Hemel freefall down the table following a superb start to the campaign.

Allinson has arrived from Hendon, where he had been manager for the last five years and whom he leaves seventh in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

He will be supported by his management team of Chris Winton (assistant manager), Gary King (director of football), and his father, Ian Allinson (football operations), the former Arsenal and Colchester United midfielder.

Posting on X after his appointment, Allinson said: “Absolutely delighted to be on board, looking forward to meeting the players tomorrow and I can’t wait to meet the supporters next week. Time to get to work.”

Hemel had earlier parted ways with Wilkinson who had been unable to arrest a poor run of form, The Tudors having not won since September 7 at Slough Town.

A club statement released on Friday read: “The club would like to put on record our thanks for the hard work that Bobby has put into the club over his time here, the strong start to the season created some great memories for our fans.

“The club acknowledges the impact that injuries have had on the squad and the challenges that this created.

“We wish Bobby and his management team all the best in their future careers.

“Following his departure, Bobby would like to put on his record his thanks to everyone at the football club, the chairman, committee and most importantly the fans who have supported him through these very challenging last six weeks.”