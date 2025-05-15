Hemel Hempstead Town and Berkhamsted learn next season's opponents as leagues are confirmed

Berko celebrate their play-off win. Photo: Berkhamsted FC.

Non-league clubs in the Hemel Hempstead area can start plotting their trips for next season after the FA confirmed their league allocations for the 2025-26 campaign.

Hemel Hempstead remain, as expected, in National League South but there will be a few different teams included in their calendar.

Relegated from the National League were Dagenham & Redbridge, Ebbsfleet United and Maidenhead United, while AFC Totton, Dover Athletic and Horsham have been promoted from step three.

The full league line-up is: AFC Totton, Bath City, Chelmsford City, Chippenham Town, Dagenham & Redbridge, Dorking Wanderers, Dover Athletic, Eastbourne Borough, Ebbsfleet United, Enfield Town, Farnborough, Hampton & Richmond Borough, Hemel Hempstead Town, Hornchurch, Horsham, Maidenhead United, Sailsbury, Slough Town, Tonbridge Angels, Torquay United, Weston-super-Mare, Worthing and either Boreham Wood or Maidstone United, who meet in the play-off final this weekend.

Berkhamsted, meanwhile, who earned promotion from the SPL Division One Central, have been placed in the SPL Premier Division South. That differs from when they were last promoted two years ago, when they were instead put in the Central division.

The league’s teams include: Basingstoke Town, Berkhamsted, Bracknell Town, Chertsey Town, Dorchester Town, Evesham United, Farnham Town, Gloucester City, Gosport Borough, Hanwell Town, Havant & Waterlooville, Hungerford Town, Plymouth Parkway, Poole Town, Sholing, Taunton Town, Tiverton Town, Uxbridge, Walton & Hersham, Weymouth, Wimborne Town and Yate Town.

Leverstock Green will remain in the SPL Division One Central.

That league will feature: AFC Dunstable, Aylesbury United, Barton Rovers, Beaconsfield Town, Biggleswade FC, Biggleswade Town, Enfield, Flackwell Heath, Hadley, Hertford Town, Hitchin Town, Leighton Town, Leverstock Green, London Lions, Marlow, MK Irish, Northwood, Rayners Lane, Stotfold, Thame United, Ware, Welwyn Garden City.

Kings Langley were relegated from step four and will be in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier alongside clubs including Tring Athletic.