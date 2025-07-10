Hemel Hempstead to start new National League South campaign at home to Maidstone United

Lee Allinson's side will start at home in August. Photo: Jemma Sear/HHTFC.

Hemel Hempstead Town will begin the new campaign with a home test against Maidstone United in National League South.

Tudors boss Lee Allinson will be taking on his first full season in charge having taken the reins in November last year and will aim to build on an encouraging second half of the season last time out.

Following the opening day battle, Hemel’s first away game will be at Slough Town a week later, with a trip to Maidenhead United three days later.

They will see out a busy August with a home game against Dorking Wanderers (August 23), a trip to Dagenham & Redbridge on Bank Holiday Monday (25th) and then by hosting Torquay United on August 30th.

Boxing Day will see a trip to Chesham United, while Hemel will see out the campaign at home to Salisbury on April 25.

Full fixtures can be found HERE