Hemel Hempstead to have big say in title destination as Torquay come to visit

Action from Monday's defeat. Photo: Nicola Sear/HHTFC.

​Hemel Hempstead Town will have a big say in the destination of the National League South title on Saturday as they host Torquay United.

​Incredibly, the Gulls are one of six sides who could win the title on Saturday, although with them being level on points at the top with league leaders Truro City, it is likely to be one of those two sides that will taste glory.

Truro will be at home to St Albans City who in turn need a win to have a chance of escaping the relegation zone, and with a goal difference only two goals better than Torquay’s, even a win for City won’t make it certain depending on how the latter fare at Hemel.

The Tudors, meanwhile, will be aiming to secure what would at best likely be a ninth-place finish, as despite being level on points with Hornchurch and Farnborough above them, goal difference means it’s unlikely Lee Allinson’s men will climb higher even with a win.

The Easter weekend saw Hemel overcome Chesham 2-0 at home before losing 1-0 to St Albans on Monday in what was a crucial win for the hosts.

Speaking after the game to the club’s media, Allinson said of Monday’s result: “It was a really tough game. I’m not going to knock the players for effort or commitment, we just lacked a final cutting edge.

"We just had no creativity in the final third and given the players we’re missing you lose that bit of quality and I thought St Albans had that quality and it’s all it’s come down to in what I thought was a really evenly-contested battle.

"We had moments, they had moments, but congratulations to St Albans and they have a massive game on Saturday like we have now with Torquay coming to us."

Looking ahead to the game this weekend, Allinson added: “Saturday is just about finishing the season well. We’ve got a big crowd coming and Torquay have to come and win the game now, so we have to make it difficult for them.”