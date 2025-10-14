Hemel Hempstead FA Cup win sets up Wigan Athletic clash

​Hemel Hempstead Town will travel to 2013 winners Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup first round (proper) after seeing off Yeovil Town last weekend.

The 2-1 victory put the Tudors into the first round for the first time in 13 years and earned them a draw against the former Premier League outfit who now ply their trade in League One.

And boss Lee Allinson told the club’s media it was a great draw for everyone at the club.

He said: “I’m over the moon. It’s an amazing draw to get the winners from a few years back and it’ll be a great occasion.”

Saturday’s win came despite Hemel having Isaiah Noel-Williams sent off in the first-half, with goals from Kyle Ajayi and Finley Wilkinson’s late winner sending Hemel through.

Allinson said: “It’s an unbelievable achievement. I spoke to the players all week about creating more history at the football club and they’ve done it.

"I knew what we’d get out of them but I didn’t think we’d be as dominant as we were for the first 25 minutes or so.

"I’ve seen the sending off back and I don’t think it’s a red card but we had to deal with it and the desire, work rate and discipline from the group was incredible.

"The crowd [of 1,700] was unbelievable and it just gives us such a push and we’ve ended up getting the goal which is what the FA Cup’s all about.

"The chairman has been a different class. He’s come through a lot of managers because he feels like he needs to try and get it right and I hope at the moment he’s found the right formula.

"We’ve come in, we’ve organised things and the group, and are trying to spend his money wisely.

"He’s very supportive and when you turn up here he’s in the car park and organising tables at the bar and getting the food ready, he works so hard so we all have to follow that and I feel the group are doing it and I’m very proud to be the manager here.

Attention turns back to league action this weekend with a trip to AFC Totton on Saturday and then a visit to Hampton & Richmond next Tuesday night.​

The FA Cup first round tie will take place over the weekend of November 1 and 2 – the final date yet to be confirmed.