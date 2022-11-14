Hemel Hempstead draw as Berko go seven clear

Hemel Hempstead Town and Berkhamsted both enjoyed positive displays.

Hemel took the lead on 25 minutes when Luke Holness received the ball on the edge of the box, took a touch and fired it goalwards and it found the net via a deflection.

But out of the blue, City equalised well into first-half stoppage time. Josh Parker launching a superb shot past Craig King from all of 30 yards.

On 58 minutes Hemel regained the lead. Jernade Meade made a superb run down the left and drove to the byline before pulling the ball across to Josh Castiglione who arrived at the near post at pace. He controlled the ball with one touch before tucking it home superbly.

But again City equalised when a quick break down the left saw the ball arrive at the feet of Aaron Williams-Bushell who cut into the box, skipped a couple of tackles before sliding the ball into the bottom corner to make it 2-2 and ensure the points were shared.

Berkhamsted, meanwhile, notched their tenth win on the trot to put them seven points clear at the top of SPL Division One Central.

They overcame Hadley 2-1, despite having Ross Oulton sent off in the first-half for two bookable offences.

Hadley subsequently took the lead, Chieka Zidouemba scoring just before half-time.

Berko responded well after the break and levelled from the penalty spot when Jonathan Lacey scored after a foul on Ryan Blake.

