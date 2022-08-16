Hemel Hempstead all set for Welling test as they aim to remain unbeaten
Hemel Hempstead Town will be looking to build on their unbeaten start to the National League South season when they play host to Welling United this weekend.
The Tudors followed up their opening day 1-0 win over Farnborough Town with a 1-1 draw at Hampton & Richmond on Saturday, Jordan Greenidge’s second goal of the season cancelled out by Brandon Barzey early in the second-half.
The Tudors had to thank their keeper Craig King for the hard-earned point in the sweltering heat at The Beeverie, his first-half penalty save being followed by a superb point-blank stop in the second-half to keep the scores level.
The opening goal came when Greenidge managed to shake off his marker some 30 yards out before driving into the box, he evaded several challenges before smashing the ball past the keeper.
But Hampton, whose penalty miss came just before half-time, equalised on 52 when Barzey evaded the offside trap and raced clear before sliding the ball past King whose hand on the ball wasn’t enough.
Hemel now go to a Welling side who have one point from their opening two games.
Meanwhile, Berkhamsted began their Spartan South Midlands League campaign with a 1-0 win over Biggleswade FC.
A quick start from Berkhamsted saw Adam Watkins being fouled on the right to be awarded a free-kick, Ben Walster took it and Tommy Smith arrived at the back post to head firmly past Dan Green to give Berkhamsted the lead with what proved to be the only goal in the fourth minute.
The visitors came into it more after the interval. Craig Hill produced a fine double save to deny Tom Coles, then Alex Marsh of Biggleswade was played through on goal but a fantastic save by Hill kept the lead intact as he dived well at the forward’s feet.
Right at the end there was a let off for Berkhamsted as a Biggleswade corner was met by Adam Wedd whose header looked like it was going in until Berko’s Watkins somehow managed to divert the header over the bar from close range.
Berkhamsted go to Didcot Town on Tuesday night (16th) before they have an FA Cup preliminary round tie at home to Ware on Saturday.