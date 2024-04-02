​Hemel face relegation battle after defeats

​Hemel Hempstead Town have plunged firmly into a relegation battle after two more defeats over Easter.
By Sports Reporter
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 13:43 BST
Joe Iaciofano in action against Aveley. Photo: HHTFC.Joe Iaciofano in action against Aveley. Photo: HHTFC.
Joe Iaciofano in action against Aveley. Photo: HHTFC.

A 4-3 loss at home to Aveley on Good Friday was then followed up by a 2-0 defeat at Braintree Town on Easter Monday.

It means interim boss Alan Dowson remains without a win since taking over from Brad Quinton, the run now being 12 games winless for Hemel since a victory over Farnborough Town on January 23.

Going into Thursday’s game (April 4) at Truro City, who are just a point above the Tudors in the table, Hemel are just five points off the drop zone with four games to play, with Taunton Town having five games in hand – one of them being played on Wednesday night – and Eastbourne Borough, four points behind Hemel, having one game in hand.

Following Thursday’s game, Hemel then host already-relegated Dover Athletic on Saturday.​

