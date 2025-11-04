Hemel boss 'so proud' after taking Wigan Athletic the distance in FA Cup

Hemel's players line up before the tie at Wigan. Photo: Jemma Sear.

​Lee Allinson paid tribute to his Hemel Hempstead Town players as they came within a whisker of knocking out League One side Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup first round on Saturday.

The two sides drew 1-1 before the Latics progressed on penalties, with around 1,000 Hemel fans having made the long trip north to get behind their team.

And speaking to the club’s media after the game, Allinson felt his team had done themselves and the town proud.

He said: “We were outstanding. I thought we were the better team, especially in the second-half when I felt we dominated the game but it just wasn’t enough.

"We missed some unbelievable chances and give Wigan credit as they’ve defended for their lives, but it says a lot when you come here and you get clapped off by the whole stadium.

"Their manager’s words he said to me will live with me forever as we were absolutely magnificent and how we’ve not won the game I’ll never know, it just wasn’t meant to be.

"I’m a big believer in fate and we have to keep moving forward now because we’ve just shown how good we could be.

"I think in the first-half we were actually a bit off our game and too respectful and that we had to go and get in their faces a bit more and press them and work them and show them what we are. I’d rather have lost 4-0 and played like that in the first-half.

"But to come here and not lose in 120 minutes and only lose on penalties, I’m so proud of everyone at the football club.

"People know how hard these players work and if we can keep producing those levels – and they won’t be able to every week – there will be some great times again.

"I think today [Saturday] and yesterday has been an unbelievable weekend for this football club and I’m very proud to be manager here and to be able to give everybody some unbelievable memories, and our fans were magnificent and out-sung Wigan behind that goal.”

Hemel were back in league action on Tuesday night with the visit of Weston-super-Mare before away trips to Worthing on Saturday and then Ware in the Herts Senior Cup next Tuesday night.​