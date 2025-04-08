Hemel boss praises work ethic

Lee Allinson says he may look at different options as the season comes to a close. Photo: Jemma Sear/HHTFC.

Lee Allinson praised his Hemel Hempstead Town side for continuing their strong work ethic after the 1-1 draw at home to Enfield Town on Saturday.​

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Tudors are safe from relegation and also can’t make the play-offs but rather than take their foot off the gas, have continued to put in strong performances in recent weeks.

And although Saturday’s game against a side fighting to preserve their National South safety wasn’t a win, Allinson told the club’s media he didn’t want to be critical.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I have to give the boys a bit of credit because we secured our safety a few weeks back and and it's very easy now to switch off and just see the season out nicely and not try, and not work hard.

“But I can't knock the players, I felt they worked very hard today and I felt we controlled the game for long periods.

"We conceded a terrible goal from being in control of the game early on um and we just lacked that little bit of cutting edge and that little bit of quality that I feel you need at this level.

"We're a little bit short I feel in attacking options but this group have got a habit of getting points and and you can't knock that out of a group and that tells me they're not a bad side because week in, week out, whether we're good or bad we seem to find a way of getting a point or three points and that's a very good sign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Enfield have come here today and they want to win and they need to win, and we've put on a performance that hasn't allowed that and I think the boys today worked extremely hard, lacked a bit of quality, but we've come out with a point."

Hemel now go to Boreham Wood on Saturday, who are firmly in the battle for a play-off place.

And Allinson says the process of looking ahead to next season is well under way.

He said: “I spoke to the chairman this week and we feel now it's time to start looking at other players and start looking at things that we can improve on see who's going to be here and who might not be here next year, and give everyone a fair opportunity to show what they can do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With that might come a few indifferent performances but we've got that luxury of being able to have a look at things now and it's a really busy period where I expect us to to probably make some changes over the next few weeks to see how everyone does.”