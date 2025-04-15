Hemel boss left to rue defeat at Boreham Wood

​Lee Allinson says he was disappointed with his Hemel Hempstead Town side’s second-half performance as they lost at Boreham Wood on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The hosts ran out 3-0 winners to remain firmly in the play-off picture, being sixth in the standings going into the final three games.

And Allinson conceded the better team won when speaking to the club’s media after the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’s a very humbling experience because I thought on Thursday night we worked really hard on being defensive and being locked in but I won’t lie, we’re a little bit short on attacking options at the moment – we know we’ve lost Ollie Lynch for what looks like will be the rest of the season and Brandon Barzey for nine months.

"So it you take out 20 goals from your team it’s always going to be a bit hurtful to us going forward but I felt we had to be really solid as a group because if we went after Boreham Wood they’ll do to us what they did in the second-half.

"I thought we were exceptional in the first-half and we’ve had three great chances but we’ve made a terrible error for the first goal that’s given them a penalty.

"We were still completely in the game but for some unknown reason we’ve come off task completely in the second-half and gone into being individuals and they tore us apart and it should have been more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’d never say we downed tools but certainly went off task which was disappointing.”

Hemel were due to take part in the Herts Senior Cup final on Tuesday night against Potters Bar Town, the match being played at Hitchin Town, after this week’s Gazette had gone to press.

They then have a double-header over the Easter weekend, hosting Chesham United on Good Friday before then going to local rivals St Albans City on Easter Monday, who are still battling to stay in the National League South.

Allinson added: “I want to finish as high as we can and then to build for next year.”