Hemel boss is happy with FA Cup win

Scorer Millar Matthews-Lewis and Isiah Noel-Williams celebrate a goal on Saturday. Photo: Jemma Sear.

​Lee Allinson was a happy man after seeing his Hemel Hempstead Town side progress to the third qualifying round of the FA Cup last weekend.

The Tudors saw off step three side Bishop’s Stortford 4-1 and set up a tie at home to either Sporting Khalsa or Hereford in the next round – those two sides set to play again on Tuesday night after their initial tie was abandoned on Saturday.

The opening goal came eight minutes in when Millar Matthews-Lewis forced a good stop from Stortford keeper Adam Hayton but Jake Gray was on hand to net when the visitors didn’t clear.

George Williams made it 2-0 eight minutes before half-time with a stunning free-kick, before Matthews-Lewis got the third after the break.

Gray’s fine solo effort made it 4-0 before Saleem Akanbi netted a late consolation.

Allinson said afterwards: “I think you’ve only got to look at last year [Hemel lost 1-0 at home to Bishop’s Stortford in a league game at Vauxhall Road] and there was a lot of fear around that, but this is a different group.

“This is a group that is hungry, want to do well and want to try and achieve something in the FA Cup this year.

"Mindsets are a big thing because there are some upsets in the FA Cup so to come through and win the game convincingly, and it should have been more, was a really pleasing outcome.

"I thought at times we were sloppy and turned it into a scrap that we didn’t need to, and we missed some unbelievable chances, but the pleasing thing is that we’re creating them.

"The subs came on and did really well and it’s a good group considering we’ve got a few missing so the signs are really good.

"At the end of the day it was just about getting through to the next round. We can be so much more tidier but we won the game and that’s all that matters.”

Hemel played a friendly with Hertford Town on Tuesday night, after this week’s Gazette went to press, and return to action on Saturday in the league when they host Farnborough Town who currently sit 18th in the Enterprise National League South standings.

