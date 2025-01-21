Hemel boss Allinson thrilled after 'ugly' win over Farnborough Town

Ollie Lynch scored his third goal in two games for Hemel. Photo: Jemma Sear/HHTFC.

​Lee Allinson hailed an ‘unbelievable’ result for Hemel Hempstead Town after they won 1-0 at Farnborough Town on Saturday.

On-loan Ollie Lynch scored with an excellent finish just three minutes in to secure all three points and make it two wins out of two in the National League South.

And Allinson told the club’s media it was a hard-earned victory – only Farnborough’s third defeat at home all season.

He said: “I think it’s an unbelievable result. Their home form speaks for itself and tells you what a good result it is.

"It was hard, horrible and wasn’t pretty, and I thought we were really poor on the ball, but I felt that off the ball the desire, commitment and work rate from back to front was unbelievable.

"When we’ve got a back four like we’ve got and a midfield work rate like we’ve got, and with Lynchy coming in up front, I think we’ve got the basis of a very good side.

"Overall I’m delighted with the performance – yes, I could pick loads of holes in it and we’ll work tirelessly on how we are on the ball, but sometimes you can’t win every game playing pretty football. Sometimes you have to win ugly and on this occasion that’s what we did.”

It was Luton loanee Lynch’s third goal in two games since arriving from Kenilworth Road and Allinson was full of praise for the young striker.

He said: “We do our due diligence on players and Lynchy was one I kept my eye on after I’d faced him with Hendon against Dulwich. I like him, he’s a handful and I thought he was immense today and him and Joe [Iaciofano] worked tirelessly to give people a moment’s rest.

"He also scored an unbelievable goal and could have had another one just before half-time as well.”

Attention now turns to a home game with Truro City on Saturday, a side who are third in the table.

Hemel then go to Welling United on Tuesday night, who currently sit just above the relegation zone.​