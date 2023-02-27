​Happy Hemel see off Havant

​Hemel continued their good record against sides at the top end of the table with a fine and deserved win against Havant, which also kept their own faint play-off hopes alive.

Quinton had rung the changes after a couple of indifferent performances, with new signing Montel McKenzie slotting in at right back for his debut and Nana Owusu, who had arrived from Dulwich Hamlet on a loan deal, starting his first game on the wing.

It was Luke Holness who could have given the home side the lead early on when he cleverly nodded the ball past a static Hawks back line, broke clear and with just Sharman-Lowe to beat opted to put the ball across the keeper who reacted superbly, blocking his shot with his outstretched leg.

Debutant Nana Owusu in action for Hemel against Havant. Photo: Hemel Hempstead Town FC.

The Tudors front man more than made up for this just before half-time when he turned and lost his marker out on the right before driving into the box, evading several tackles before tucking the ball into the corner with the outside of his foot to give Hemel the lead, another contender for goal of the season.

The Tudors then got the perfect start to the second half when a George Williams corner was fired to the back of the six yard box, Havant had been expecting the ball to come into the near post and they left Tudors skipper Josh Hill unmarked and he headed home to double the lead.

Williams was then fouled as he honed in on goal just after the hour mark, and Hawks skipper Joe Oastler received a red card for his troubles.

Despite late pressure from the visitors, Hemel held out for the win in front of 507 people.

Quinton said: “I thought we deserved the win. When playing against teams higher up in the league they seem to raise their game more and the boys were superb.

"We made a few changes and the boys understood the game plan and delivered.”

Hemel were swiftly back in action with a trip to Welling United on Tuesday night (28th), which was played after this week’s Gazette went to press.