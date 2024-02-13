George strikes late as Tudors take point
The hosts, who recently knocked Championship side Ipswich Town out of the FA Cup, took the lead through Sam Bone in the first-half.
But after a long delay caused by an injury to Hemel’s Michael Folivi who was stretchered off as the game entered its dying moments, Williams picked up the ball on the edge of the box and dispatched it into the bottom left-corner to ultimately secure a point.
Hemel now face two home games in three days, as Weston-super-Mare visit on Saturday and then third-placed Chelmsford City next Tuesday night.
*Berkhamsted were nine minutes away from beating title-chasers Needham Market on Saturday before two goals in a minute won the game 3-2 for the visitors.
Berko now go to league leaders Redditch on Saturday.