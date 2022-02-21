Four home wins in a row for Hemel Hempstead Town

Hemel Hempstead Town boss Mark Jones saw his team make it four home wins in a row

After going so long without a home win, Hemel Hempstead Town made it four in a row as they beat Concord Rangers 3-1 on a blustery afternoon at Vauxhall Road, writes Allan Mitchell.

They took the lead after just three minutes when Craig Fasanmade took advantage of some hesitant defending to head home from close range after some good work by Charlee Hughes and Gus Scott-Morriss down the right.

Concord stepped up a gear after that early setback and had a lot of possession but they created little in the way of chances.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tudors always looked dangerous on the counter and they went further ahead just before the interval when Samir Curruthers made a break from the halfway line before laying the ball off to Fasanmade who cut inside and curled a shot into the far corner.

The second half started with Concord almost getting back into the game early on when a quick through ball found Danny Green who took his time and placed his shot past Craig King, only to see it hit the post.

Hemel looked in control after this with Concord struggling to keep the ball on the pitch with the strong wind behind them

The Tudors went further ahead in the 76th minute when sub Alfie Cerulli got on the end of a Fasanmade cross, he controlled the ball and smashed it past Roberts to effectively put the game to bed.

Concord had a chance on 78 minutes when a free-kick was driven into the six-yard box and was headed goalwards by a Rangers player but King leapt across to make a superb point blank save.

There was still time for a controversial refereeing decision with just seven minutes of normal time remaining.

Cole Kpekawa looked to have won the ball in a challenge on Temi Babalola inside the box, the big Concord striker went down and the official saw it as a foul, pointing to the spot.

It looked very soft but despite some protests the referee stood firm and up stepped Green to send King the wrong way to reduce the arrears.

There was little threat from the visitors after this and Hemel saw the game out comfortably to move to within four points of the play-off places.

Hemel: King, Scott-Morris, Nembhard, Morgan-Griffiths, Westbrook, Kpekawa, Carruthers (Paul 73), Gardiner-Smith, Fasanmade, Hughes, (Cerulli 62), Castiglione, (Wishart 83). Subs not used: Rosner, Saunders.

Tudors star man: Craig Fasanmade.