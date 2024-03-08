Former Woking, Kingstonian and Hampton & Richmond boss takes charge at Hemel Hempstead Town
Dowson has stepped in after the departure of Brad Quinton earlier this week following a poor run of form that has seen the Tudors’ play-off hopes fade.
The 53-year-old has extensive experience of managing in non-league football, spending three years with Walton & Hersham, seven at Kingstonian, four years at both Hampton & Richmond and Woking and then two years with Dartford.
Dowson led Woking to promotion to the National League in 2019, having also won step three and four titles at his previous clubs.
A club statement read: “Alan Dowson has generously offered to step in and take charge of the team at Hemel Hempstead Town on an interim basis for the remaining ten games of the season.
“Alan will be providing his invaluable support to the club on a voluntary basis, prioritising a strong finish to the season. With his extensive experience managing numerous games in the National League South, including involvement in the current campaign with Dartford, Alan brings immediate knowledge of opponents to the team.
“He will now work with the players to prepare them for our upcoming match against Eastbourne on Saturday. We look forward to Alan's leadership and the team's performance in the upcoming matches.
“The club will spend the rest of this season evaluating the needs and priorities for the 24/25 season, ensuring continued success and progress.”