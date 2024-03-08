Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dowson has stepped in after the departure of Brad Quinton earlier this week following a poor run of form that has seen the Tudors’ play-off hopes fade.

The 53-year-old has extensive experience of managing in non-league football, spending three years with Walton & Hersham, seven at Kingstonian, four years at both Hampton & Richmond and Woking and then two years with Dartford.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dowson led Woking to promotion to the National League in 2019, having also won step three and four titles at his previous clubs.

Alan Dowson takes training at Hemel Hempstead earlier this week. Photo: HHTFC.

A club statement read: “Alan Dowson has generously offered to step in and take charge of the team at Hemel Hempstead Town on an interim basis for the remaining ten games of the season.

“Alan will be providing his invaluable support to the club on a voluntary basis, prioritising a strong finish to the season. With his extensive experience managing numerous games in the National League South, including involvement in the current campaign with Dartford, Alan brings immediate knowledge of opponents to the team.

“He will now work with the players to prepare them for our upcoming match against Eastbourne on Saturday. We look forward to Alan's leadership and the team's performance in the upcoming matches.